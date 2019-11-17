16,419 Shares in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,419 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Westpac Banking by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Westpac Banking by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westpac Banking by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Westpac Banking by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westpac Banking by 8.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WBK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Westpac Banking Corp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is 62.64%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.