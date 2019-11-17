$152.12 Million in Sales Expected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will post sales of $152.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.28 million to $154.00 million. Healthequity reported sales of $70.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year sales of $516.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.69 million to $520.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $813.21 million, with estimates ranging from $792.11 million to $835.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HQY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Healthequity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Healthequity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of Healthequity stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50. Healthequity has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a current ratio of 22.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $246,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $717,320. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,373,000 after acquiring an additional 840,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthequity by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,140,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,012,000 after acquiring an additional 258,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 13.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,057,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,388,000 after purchasing an additional 266,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

