$149.96 Million in Sales Expected for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post $149.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.90 million and the lowest is $149.36 million. Blucora posted sales of $101.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $718.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.88 million to $719.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $820.84 million, with estimates ranging from $805.30 million to $839.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BCOR. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blucora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Blucora by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,624. Blucora has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.