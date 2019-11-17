13,890 Shares in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

NYSE NET opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58. Cloudflare Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

