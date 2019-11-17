$11.87 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce $11.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $12.14 billion. T-Mobile Us reported sales of $11.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year sales of $45.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.53 billion to $45.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.77 billion to $48.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T-Mobile Us.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. ValuEngine cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.