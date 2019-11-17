$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $2,111,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,098,267.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,294. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8,817.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 51,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 50,965 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.07. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

