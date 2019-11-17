$1.14 EPS Expected for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to report $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. BIO-TECHNE reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. TheStreet downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $8.87 on Thursday, hitting $212.45. The stock had a trading volume of 110,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,698. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.22. BIO-TECHNE has a 52-week low of $132.75 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth acquired 200 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

