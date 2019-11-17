$0.86 EPS Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.83. Kellogg posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $6,322,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $39,465,106. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $65.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.66%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.