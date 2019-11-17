-$0.23 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Callaway Golf posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens raised Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.44. 473,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Callaway Golf announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

