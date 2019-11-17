-$0.16 EPS Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 139.22% and a negative return on equity of 136.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of PACB stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 648,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,142. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 160.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

