ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 18th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZTO stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

