ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) have been trending negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ZTCOF opened at $2.75 on Friday. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTCOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nomura lowered ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

