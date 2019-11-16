Zosano Pharma’s (ZSAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 318.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of ZSAN stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Zosano Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 519,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

