zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €100.00 by Barclays

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.78 ($123.00).

ZO1 opened at €95.00 ($110.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $742.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.99. zooplus has a 1 year low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 1 year high of €149.50 ($173.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €105.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.33.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

