Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Insider Aure Bruneau Sells 15,171 Shares

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38.

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.78. The company had a trading volume of 816,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $147.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.95.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

