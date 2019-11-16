Zealium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $10,104.00 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001067 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,962,881 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,881 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

