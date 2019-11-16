ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

