Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $4.55 on Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $40.10 million and $6.43 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.55 or 0.00053250 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,541.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.91 or 0.02142109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.95 or 0.03126229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00685683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00735535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00054213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00421920 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,818,893 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, TDAX, Cryptopia, Huobi, Coinroom, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Binance, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.