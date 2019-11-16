Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:ZAR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 76162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.

Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.3296969 earnings per share for the current year.

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada and the United States. It owns interests in Alberta Plains North, Alberta Plains South, and Williston Basin areas. The company was formerly known as Zargon Energy Trust and changed its name to Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.

