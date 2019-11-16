Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 66.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a total market cap of $343,920.00 and approximately $36,005.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

