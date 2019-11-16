Zacks: PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.13 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PRGX Global an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 30,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,871. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.63.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRGX Global news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald E. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PRGX Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PRGX Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PRGX Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 164,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the third quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PRGX Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.