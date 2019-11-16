Zacks: Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Given $14.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Marine Products an industry rank of 15 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPX shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marine Products from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Marine Products by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marine Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 24,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,932. Marine Products has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $494.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.83%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

