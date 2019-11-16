Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Get Heartland Banccorp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. 636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25. Heartland Banccorp has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Banccorp will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Banccorp (HLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Banccorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Banccorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.