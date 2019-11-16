Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Embotelladora Andina S.A. produces and distributes Coca-Cola products in Chile, Brazil and Argentina. Through subsidiaries, they also produce PET packaging, produce and distribute juices and mineral water, and process and distribute agricultural products, including canned fruits and tomato products. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.07. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $24.25.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

