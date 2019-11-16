Zacks Investment Research Lowers VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Sell

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VEON. Sberbank CIB cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. VEON has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. TT International acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,410,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,337,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8,472.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,544,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456,455 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,902,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,765,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

