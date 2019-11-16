Zacks Investment Research Lowers U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.27. The company had a trading volume of 274,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,965. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $148.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average is $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $945,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.00 per share, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $91,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 96.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $214,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.