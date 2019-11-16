Zacks Investment Research Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Hold

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $36.99 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.84.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $485,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,108.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $139,905.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,495. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 31,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

