Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

