Zacks Investment Research Lowers Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Addus Homecare stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.37. 162,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $57.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus Homecare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $690,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $651,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,319.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,500 shares of company stock worth $58,301,605 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the third quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth $95,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

