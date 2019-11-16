Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Hold

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TBIO. Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 154,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,761. The company has a market capitalization of $558.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

