Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCM. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

SCM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 87,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $269.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.70. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.61 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.89% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.1133 dividend. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

