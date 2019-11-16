Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of ACRE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 129,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,065. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.57. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

