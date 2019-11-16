Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “
Shares of ACRE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 129,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,065. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.57. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.84.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.