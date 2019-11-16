Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Holding SA provides technology solutions for the global travel industry. The company’s customer groups include travel providers which consists of airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operators; travel sellers consists of travel agencies and websites, travel buyers consists of corporations and travel management companies. Amadeus IT Holding SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.86. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (AMADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.