Zacks: Brokerages Set $5.00 Target Price for Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN)

Shares of Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Roan Resources an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROAN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Roan Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roan Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roan Resources by 669.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 2,122,922 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of Roan Resources by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,886,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,317,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,362,000. JVL Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Roan Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JVL Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,125,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,558,000 after buying an additional 762,698 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roan Resources by 1,668.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 421,419 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 163,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Roan Resources has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $234.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.39 million. Roan Resources had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 23.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roan Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

