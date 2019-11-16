Zacks: Brokerages Set $48.00 Price Target for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UFP Technologies an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $104,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,305.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at $6,814,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 302.9% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after buying an additional 61,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,934,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. 20,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $326.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.59.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.