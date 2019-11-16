Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.33 Price Target for LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LiqTech International an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LIQT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.79. 695,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,121. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $145.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. Equities analysts expect that LiqTech International will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

