Zacks: Brokerages Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $63.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $314,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,065,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

WSM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.86. The company had a trading volume of 959,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,166. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $73.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

