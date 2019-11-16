Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Announce -$0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $34,622,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $20,579,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $9,077,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $6,507,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRTX opened at $17.68 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

