Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.01. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.68.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 417,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,416,000 after acquiring an additional 324,069 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.36. 1,146,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.19. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.