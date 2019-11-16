Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $8,431,163.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,480 shares of company stock valued at $47,735,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,222,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,917,000 after purchasing an additional 264,272 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 97,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

