Zacks: Analysts Set $6.50 Price Target for Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edap Tms an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 397,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 184,539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181,401 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 million, a P/E ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 1.84. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

