Zacks: Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Announce $1.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $92.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.53.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $1,243,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,026 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northern Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,920,000 after purchasing an additional 390,783 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 27.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,470,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,360,000 after purchasing an additional 313,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.55. 519,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $108.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

