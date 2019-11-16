Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to report earnings per share of $4.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.41 and the lowest is $4.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings of $4.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $13.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.37 to $19.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on HII shares. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.63.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $99,890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,019,000 after buying an additional 114,894 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,548.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after buying an additional 111,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 485.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 91,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.86. 232,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,561. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $259.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

