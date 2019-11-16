Zacks: Analysts Expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post sales of $65.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.32 million. Ambarella reported sales of $57.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $224.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $225.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $250.64 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $270.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $58.39 on Friday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,312 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $85,909.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $257,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,190 shares of company stock worth $6,628,959. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ambarella by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 65.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 47,249 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ambarella by 55.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 84,264 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

