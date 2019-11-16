Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Tripadvisor reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. 3,307,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,578. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $65.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,795 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 102,533 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,131 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

