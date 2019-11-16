Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Announce $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.91. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.59.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 51.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $1,809,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

