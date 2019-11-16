Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cooper-Standard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Cooper-Standard posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper-Standard.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.13). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $729.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Cooper-Standard’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of CPS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 288,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $580.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, SVP Song Min Lee bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $99,810.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,403.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

