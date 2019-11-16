Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report $749.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.70 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $713.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.74.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $442,094.40. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,942 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

