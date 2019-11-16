YY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YY in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of YY from $98.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.01.

Get YY alerts:

Shares of YY stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $61.81. 891,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,367. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. YY has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.91.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.24 million. YY had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that YY will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in YY by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in YY by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in YY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in YY by 3,542.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 220,557 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in YY by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.