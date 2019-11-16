Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells $2,959,537.00 in Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 102,053 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $2,959,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:YETI opened at $29.70 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $38.00 target price on Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

